HPD Picks Up 23 For DUI

By Big Island Now
November 18, 2020, 6:30 AM HST (Updated November 17, 2020, 2:57 PM)
Big Island police over the last week arrested 23 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Seven of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 858 DUI arrests compared with 955 during the same period last year, a decrease of 10.2%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua06
North Hilo02
South Hilo4227
Puna4181
Ka’u010
Kona10342
South Kohala574
North Kohala016
Island Total23858
There have been 680 major accidents so far this year compared with 858 during the same period last year, a decrease of 20.7%.

To date, there have been 14 fatal crashes resulting in 14 fatalities compared with 19 fatal crashes, resulting in 19 fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 26.3% for fatal crashes and 26.3% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

