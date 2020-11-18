DOH Reports 71 New Cases, 1 COVID-Related Death Wednesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health on Wednesday reported 71 new cases of coronavirus, raising the statewide total to 16,734 since the pandemic began. One new COVID-related death was reported.

The statewide two-week average for daily new cases is 88, with a test positivity rate of 2%.

A total of two new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to Civil Defense statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,431

Hawai‘i: 1,487

Maui: 454

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 82

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 157

A total of 1,221 people have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 223 have died.