Runaway Located in Good Condition

The Hawaiʻi Police Department reported Tuesday that Tyra Dalija-Airinios was located in the Puna area. She was reportedly found in good health.

Dalija-Airinios was reported as a runaway last week.

Many Big Island juveniles who are classified as missing are categorized as such because they run away from their places of residence. Police ask anyone with information on the whereabouts of any runaways, or missing people of any kind, to contact the department immediately.