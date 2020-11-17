November 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 17 at 3:53AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East northeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

South Big Island

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. North northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind.

Looking Ahead