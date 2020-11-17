Keahole Center for Sustainability to Reopen to Public Tours

Keahole Center for Sustainability, the nonprofit providing guided, public tours at NELHA’s Hawai‘i Ocean and Science Technology Park (HOST) is resuming public tours starting Nov. 18.

Tours begin at HOST’S iconic Gateway Energy Center, Hawai‘i’s first certified LEED Platinum resource-efficient building. Easily visible from Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway, the center offers displays about HOST tenants.

Guests will learn how the center is cooled by cold, deep-sea water pumped ashore by the Natural Energy Lab of Hawai‘i Authority (NELHA) and how HOST cutting-edge businesses and research operations are utilizing the nutrient-rich water to create products. The activity also shares how HOST facilities are working to protect and restore our unique ocean inhabitants.

On-site fun includes a visit to the world’s largest operational Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) power plant, the HNEI Hydrogen Fuel Station, the HATCH Accelerator, Hale Iaco business incubator and Keahole Point.

Tours are 10 a.m. to noon Mondays, Tuesday, Wednesdays and Fridays—excluding holidays. Participation is limited to small groups and the wearing of a face mask is mandatory. Participants are encouraged to bring water, wear sunscreen and a hat.

Register online at https://kcshi.org. For info, email [email protected]