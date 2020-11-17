HTA Now Accepting Health And Safety Plans From Hawai‘i Hotels

Gov. David Ige is mandating everyone wear a mask in public statewide, and that Hawai‘i hotels are responsible for COVID-positive guests on their premises.

As such, the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) as of Tuesday, Nov. 17, is accepting COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans from hotel operators in the state as required by the governor’s 15th Proclamation Related to the COVID-19 Emergency, which he signed Monday.

According to the proclamation, the plan “shall identify the measures the operator has enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what guests, customers, invitees, employees, contractors, vendors, and other persons who enter the property’s premises may expect in terms of service, accommodations, and required safety protocols.”

In addition, the plan “shall address all applicable guidance from the CDC and it shall be the responsibility of the hotel operator of each property to accommodate guests who become positive for COVID-19 or are identified as close contacts of a person who is positive for COVID-19, either by accommodating these guests at the property or by securing alternative accommodations.”

The proclamation requires that all “hotel operators shall publish the COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans of each property they operate, including by making it available on their websites and by submitting it to the Hawaii Tourism Authority.”

HTA is accepting COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans from hotel operators in Hawai‘i by email at [email protected]. They must be sent as a PDF. All other formats will not be accepted.

HTA stated in a release that it is not responsible for ensuring that the submitted plans comply with the requirements of the proclamation. Hotels are urged to review their respective plans to ensure compliance before emailing them to HTA.

COVID-19 Health and Safety Plans that are received in the correct PDF format will be posted at https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/hotel-covid-plans/. HTA recommends that hotel properties contact their respective association for further guidance and assistance.

For questions regarding the submission of the required plans, hotels may send an email to [email protected].