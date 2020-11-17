Fire Consumes Residence in HPP

The Hawai‘i Fire Department on Monday night doused a blaze that consumed a squatter-occupied residence and two vehicles in Kea‘au.

HFD received the call at 11 p.m. and responded to the scene in Hawaiian Paradise Park. Upon their arrival, firefighters found the home and vehicles engulfed in flames. They conducted a search and found that no one had been injured or killed by the fire.

The residence, built in 1992, was a little more than 1,600-square feet and had evidence of squatters within. Total losses were estimated at 187,200. The owner of the property is yet unknown.

HFD says the fire appeared to originate in the carport with one or both of the vehicles. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.