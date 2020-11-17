East Hawai‘i Solid Waste Service Closures Tuesday

The following is a list of solid waste service closures in East Hawai‘i, which will shut down early on Tuesday, Nov. 17

Hilo Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Hilo Transfer Station will close today at 11 a.m. The Scrap Metal and White Goods services should reopen as regularly scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pāhoa Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Pāhoa Transfer Station will close today at 11 a.m. The Scrap Metal and White Goods services should reopen as regularly scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Keaʻau Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Kea‘au Transfer Station will close today at 11 a.m. The Scrap Metal and White Goods services should reopen as regularly scheduled Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Laupāhoehoe Scrap Metal and White Goods services at the Laupāhoehoe Transfer Station will close today at 11 a.m. The Scrap Metal and White Goods services should reopen as regularly scheduled Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for future closure information and locations or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division Office, at 808-961-8270.

To register for Solid Waste notifications (via email or text), go online.