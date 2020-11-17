53 New Cases of COVID Found Statewide Tuesday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 53 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday, raising the statewide total to 16,665 since the pandemic began. No new COVID-related deaths were identified.

The state’s two-week average for daily cases is 90, with a test positivity rate of 2.1%.

Three new cases were reported on the Big Island, according to Civil Defense. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,373

Hawai‘i: 1,485

Maui: 452

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 82

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 150

A total of 1,212 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-infection, while 222 have died.