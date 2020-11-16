Salvation Army to Provide Thanksgiving Meal Boxes

The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands is modifying their annual Thanksgiving week holiday meals throughout Hawai‘i due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thanksgiving Meals will be available at Salvation Army locations in Hilo, Kona and Honoka‘a.

“With the generous help of corporate partners, volunteers, advisory boards, staff and Salvation Army officers, we’ve been able to shift our traditional Thanksgiving observances around the state to reach thousands of those in need in our island communities in new ways,” said Maj. Jeff Martin, Divisional Leader for The Salvation Army Hawaiian & Pacific Islands. “We humbly ask the community for their continued support and encourage those in need of a meal to reach out to the Salvation Army Corps in their local community.”

Residents in Hilo must RSVP before Nov. 20 if they wish to obtain a food box from the Salvation Army Hilo Temple Corps location, 219 Ponohawai St. A limited number of food boxes are available and will be allocated by need via the RSVP system. To RSVP, call 808-935-1277.

The Salvation Army Kona Corps has already identified 100 local families in need of the Thanksgiving dinner boxes. However, on Thanksgiving Day, The Salvation Army Kona Corps and Jackie Rey’s Ohana Grill will be providing 300 grab-and-go meals from 10 a.m. to noon. An additional 350 meals will be delivered to the elderly and shut-ins. For more information, call The Salvation Army Kona Corps at 808-326-2330.

The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps, 45-511 Richard Place, will be delivering Thanksgiving meals to those in need in North Hawai‘i Island with the help of local community partners and volunteers. For more information, call The Salvation Army Honoka‘a Corps at 808-775-7346.

Monetary donations to support The Salvation Army may be made online at Hawaii.SalvationArmy.org. Additionally, through Nov. 30, customers at all Foodland and Sack N Save stores in Hawaii will be able to make donations at checkout through Foodland’s “Share a Holiday Feast” program to help those less fortunate in Hawaii. Those donations will be turned into Foodland gift certificates and distributed by The Salvation Army to families in need on each island where the donations were received.