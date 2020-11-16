Police Seek Public’s Help Finding 25-year-old Woman

Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old woman, who was reported missing.

Pua Siu was last seen on Nov. 12 at about 9 a.m. in the Mountain View area. She was wearing a lavender shirt with blue jeans and slippers.

Siu is described as 5-feet 8 inches tall, 145 pounds, brown eyes, medium complexion, blondish/strawberry (ehu) hair.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.