November 16, 2020 Surf Forecast

North East

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 10-15mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with N winds less than 5mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNW. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with S winds less than 5mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with N winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.