Mauna Lani Reboots in Time for Holiday Season

The Mauna Lani became the most recent in a string of Kohala Coast resorts to reopen its doors to the public as the holiday season approaches.

An Auberge Resort, the Mauna Lani began welcoming patrons back over the weekend.

“The health and safety of our community, team members, and guests are of utmost importance,” Mauna Lani General Manager Sanjiv Hulugalle said. “We are making it easy for our guests to get to Hawai’i so all they have to do is dream about their vacation.”

According to a Mauni Lani press release, the resort is the first in the state to partner with independent testing company, Vault Health. Providing guests a safe and easy pre-testing experience in the luxury of their home, this state-approved test taken within 72 hours of travels to Hawai’i provides an alternate to the 14-day quarantine.

For a detailed description of safely traveling to Hawai‘i, visit gohawaii.com/travel-requirements. For more information on upgraded safety measures at Mauna Lani, visit aubergeresorts.com/maunalani/.