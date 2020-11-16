Kona Historical Society Continues ‘From the Collection’ Virtual Series

Kona Historical Society announced the third installment of its virtual series, “From the Collection.”

This program launched in September and highlights the Society’s archives, historic sites, and the people, places, and things in the Kona community. Typically held on the last Wednesday of every month, participants will discover unseen objects from the Society’s collections, learn tips in caring for family heirlooms, get behind-the-scenes sneak peeks of historic sites, and hear Kona’s stories.

For the third installment titled, “What Can a Photograph Tell Us?” Kona Historical Society will welcome back local historian Maile Melrose to discuss a unique photograph depicting “Donkey Baseball” that was found within the Jean Greenwell Library & Archive by Society staff this month. Maile will join Society staff to talk about the possible origin of the photo and additional stories related to the one in the photo.

“It was our hope with this program that we would come across the occasional archival mystery that deserved a little more explanation. This month that was just the case,” said Kona Historical Society Public Programs Manager Audrey Blair.

“From the Collection: What Can a Photograph Tell Us?” begins at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 and will be live-streamed on Kona Historical Society’s Facebook Page via a Zoom Webinar. Viewers are welcome to watch on either platform, but registration is required to participate on Zoom. To register and watch, click on this link.

While the From the Collection series is free to view, Kona Historical Society welcomes donations of any size in support of this new program series and its nonprofit. Donations can be made online at https://konahistorical.org/donate.

Another way to support Kona Historical Society and programs like From the Collection is to become a member of the Kona Historical Society. New and returning members can join online at https://konahistorical.org/membership. Annual membership fees are $35 for individuals and $55 for families. For an additional $20, Kona Historical Society members can add on a Smithsonian Affiliate membership, which includes a subscription to the Smithsonian Magazine and access to all Smithsonian Affiliate Museums.

For more information, call Kona Historical Society’s Kalukalu Headquarters at 808-323-3222 or visit www.konahistorical.org.