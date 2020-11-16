Kaloko Fishpond Area to Close for Tree Trimming Work

In the interest of public safety, the access road Kaloko Fishpond and parking lot will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. due to coconut tree trimming work.

The Kaloko gravel road (Ala Nui Kaloko) is located off Highway 19 between mile markers 96 and 97.

For further information, contact the Kaloko-Honokōhau National Historical Park at (808) 329-6881 ext.1329.