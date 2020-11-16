Gov Appoints New Deputy Director for Corrections

Tommy Johnson was appointed by Gov. David Ige to serve as the Deputy Director for Corrections in the Department of Public Safety, effective Nov. 16, 2020.

Johnson is currently the Parole and Pardons Administrator for the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority (HPA), a position he has held since 2001. He also served as PSD’s Deputy Director for Corrections from June 2007 to December 2010, when he returned to his current HPA position.

“Tommy’s administrative experience at the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority and in his previous role as Public Safety’s Deputy Director for Corrections make him a perfect candidate to, again, take on the duties and responsibilities of the deputy director position. I am confident he will continue to provide effective leadership in his repeat role at PSD,” Ige said.

Acting PSD Director Fred Hyun said Johnson has extensive knowledge and experience in all facets of corrections, parole operations and management.

“I know through first-hand experience, he has been instrumental in the success of the Hawai‘i Paroling Authority in reducing recidivism, staff training and development, restitution collection and other key areas in corrections and criminal justice,” Hyun said.

The current Deputy Director for Corrections, Shari Kimoto, will be returning to her position as the Corrections Program Services Division (CPSD) Administrator.

“I’m looking forward to working with the entire PSD ‘ohana once again and assisting the department and the Corrections Division in moving forward with its corrections goals and objectives, and supporting the department’s overall mission,” Johnson said.

Johnson began his career in corrections in 1996 as a Correctional Service Officer in Florence, Arizona. He moved to the Hawai‘i Youth Correctional Facility as a Youth Corrections Officer in 1997. In 1999 he served as a Personnel Management Specialist for the Housing and Community Development Corporation of Hawaii before moving on to his current Hawai‘i Paroling Authority position in 2001.

The Public Safety Department deputy director appointments are not subject to Senate confirmation.