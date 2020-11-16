DOH Resumes COVID Reporting, Identifies 95 New Cases Monday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 95 new cases of coronavirus Monday, raising the statewide total to 16,613 since the pandemic began.

Statewide averages are down over the previous two weeks. Average daily cases identified are 92 during that span, with a test positivity rate of 2.2%

The Big Island identified six new cases of the virus Monday, as well as one new COVID-related death, according to Civil Defense. The reported death was not identified in DOH statistics released Monday. The department held off on reporting statistics Sunday, as it made changes to its COVID identification process.

The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,337

Hawai‘i: 1,479

Maui: 450

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 82

Moloka‘i: 17

Pending: 0

Out-of-State: 142

A total of 1,210 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while a total of 222 have died.