6 New COVID Cases, 1 Death Reported by Civil Defense

Six new COVID-19 cases were identified on Hawai‘i Island and one person has died, officials reported Monday.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, there are 10 people hospitalized for the virus, and one additional death has been reported, bring the cumulative total to 49. More testing has been scheduled as Hawai‘i Island continues to see an increase in community transmission of coronavirus, particularly in West Hawai‘i.

No testing sites have been set up for Tuesday, however, an ‘Ohana food service is scheduled at the Cooper Center in Volcano Village.