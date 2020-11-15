West Hawai‘i COVID Surge Shows No Signs of Slowing

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported nine new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Sunday.

As of Nov. 15, ten individuals remain hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 48 virus-related deaths have been identified islandwide.

The nine new cases continue a multi-week trend on the Big Island of increased daily case counts. Most of these are tied to community spread in the Kailua-Kona area among people under the age of 40.

Increased testing islandwide, but particularly on the west side, has been the county’s response. A district test is set for Monday in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center. It is free for the public. No symptoms are necessary to get tested. Insurance cards also aren’t necessary to receive a test, but those who have them and wish to be tested should bring their cards along. No co-pays will be charged.

The increase in cases is of even greater concern now due to the coming holidays and traditional gatherings that accompany them. Civil Defense implores residents and visitors alike to adhere to preventive policies of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and limiting social gatherings. These mandates will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.