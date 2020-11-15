November 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued November 14 at 8:47PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers. Low around 69. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. High near 84. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers. Low around 67. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 81. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northwest wind around 7 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Cloudy, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead