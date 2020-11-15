Huggo’s on the Rocks to Reopen

Huggo’s on the Rocks is back in business beginning this week.

An open-air atmosphere with the ability to offer socially distanced experiences, the drinks, dining, and live music staple of Ali‘i Drive will be open for lunch and dinner starting Monday, Nov. 16.

“It’s been tricky to navigate through these unchartered waters,” said co-owner Eric von Platen Luder. “We are looking forward to once again welcoming everyone back. Our open-air dining patio, half-sandy toes restaurant is the perfect place for that lazy lunch that runs into sunset and beyond.”

The company said staff will follow mandated CDC safety and sanitary guidelines. Tables and bar seating will follow social distancing measures, and team members will take the needed precautions to help ensure the health and safety of patrons.

Happy Hour is celebrated every day from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. and live music plays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lava Lava Beach Club Waikoloa is slated to reopen in December with hBar and Huggo’s coming soon after, according to a press release.