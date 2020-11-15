Hawai‘i Adds Trusted Partners, Grows Testing Capacity For Trans-Pacific/Interisland Travel

Hawai‘i has added new trusted partners for its domestic transpacific and intercounty pre-travel testing programs. The state will accept COVID-19 test results from the new partners starting Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Partners were selected based on their ability to administer the test and expand the testing network, with the goal of making it easier to safely travel to Hawai‘i, according to a press release from the Office of Gov. David Ige.

DOMESTIC TRANSPACIFIC PRE-TRAVEL TESTING PROGRAM

Domestic transpacific travelers, five years and older, arriving in Hawaiʻi may bypass the state’s mandatory 14-day quarantine by taking a COVID-19 Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) from a trusted testing partner.

The test must be taken no more than 72 hours prior to the final leg of departure, and a negative test result must be uploaded in the Safe Travels digital platform or presented upon arrival. If results are not received prior to arrival, the traveler will be required to self-quarantine until a negative test result is reported to the state Department of Health.

Eleven new trusted testing partners have been added for domestic transpacific travel:

American Family Care

American Family Care (AFC) – More than 200 AFC locations nationwide are confirmed Trusted Testing Partners with the State of Hawaiʻi. All travelers ages five and up are able to visit their local AFC location, no more than 72 hours before their flight departure time in compliance with travel requirements, for a pre-travel COVID-19 test. A printed version of test results will be provided to the traveler(s) prior to leaving the AFC center.

American Samoa Department of Health

The American Samoa Department of Health Clinical Laboratory is a CLIA-certified moderate complexity testing laboratory situated at the Tafuna Health Center Clinic. It provides necessary clinical laboratory testing services for the people of American Samoa, including the FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) test required for passengers to participate in the State of Hawaiʻi’s pre-travel testing program. The AS-DOH website is https://www.americansamoa.gov/department-of-public-health.

Atlas Genomics

Atlas Genomics is a CLIA-certified, high complexity molecular diagnostics laboratory based in Seattle, WA. Travelers on their way to Hawaiʻi may schedule testing through an online portal and visit one of the five Seattle area locations for sample collection. Expedited same-day results are available for those travelers utilizing our Renton or Bellevue locations. For additional information or to schedule a test, visit https://www.atlas-genomics.com.

Capstone Clinic

Capstone Clinic offers pre-travel testing to the residents of Alaska in preparation for their visit to the Aloha State. Capstone has six full-service health care facility locations on Alaska’s road system and at the Ted Stevens International Airport, as well as numerous regional airports statewide. Capstone has over 250 employees and has performed over 125,000 COVID tests. For information visit https://www.capstoneclinic.com/project/covid19-testing/.

Clarity Lab Solutions

Clarity Lab Solutions as Clarity Mobile Ventures (“CMV”), are supplying a COVID-19 testing and clinical laboratory facility at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This lab and test collection station will be located across from terminal 6 and will provide COVID-19 testing solutions for passengers, airport, and airline staff. In addition, Clarity Lab Solutions high throughput lab in Boca Raton, FL will be used for overflow testing if excess testing capacity is required for results within 24 hours of receipt. For more information visit http://www.claritylabsolutions.com/traveling-to-hawaii.html.

Costco/AZOVA

Costco Wholesale, in collaboration with AZOVA, is offering at-home, observed FDA-authorized COVID-19 saliva rt-PCR testing for travelers (Costco members and non-members) aged five years and older from anywhere in the United States. Tests are delivered via UPS overnight delivery and electronic shareable results are available in 24 to 48 hours from the time the lab receives the test sample. Information and pricing can be found at https://www.costco.com/.product.1509147.html. In addition to our e-commerce traveler solution, Costco will be launching an in-Pharmacy COVID-19 traveler testing solution in select markets coming in December.

Go Health Urgent Care

Rapid COVID-19 Testing — with results in 15 minutes — is available at designated centers in the greater New York metropolitan area, the Portland, Vancouver, WA, the San Francisco Bay Area, Hartford and South Eastern Connecticut, Winston-Salem and Charlotte, St. Louis and Springfield, Oklahoma City, Northwest Arkansas, and Delaware. Testing is also offered on Level 1 of the International Terminal at the San Francisco International Airport (SFO). To learn more about travel testing visit Gohealthuc.com/Travel-Testing.

UC San Diego Health

UC San Diego Health offers COVID-19 PCR testing at several convenient drive-up locations throughout San Diego County. When your test is scheduled, you will get information on the testing location and address. Tests are available for ages 3 and older and performed by a friendly and welcoming team of experts. Results are typically available within a day. Website coming soon.

University of Washington Medicine

UW Medicine – The University of Washington Department of Laboratory Medicine & Pathology offers approved testing for travelers to Hawaiʻi at specific UW Medicine and community testing collection locations. Visit https://testguide.labmed.uw.edu/public/guideline/hawaii_safe_travels for more information.

WestPac Labs

WestPac Labs is now offering COVID-19 Testing Services as an approved partner of the State of Hawaiʻi’s Trusted Testing and Travel Partners Program. Travel testing services are only available through select participating providers. A list of these select providers is located at www.westpaclab.com/covid-19/hawaii.

XpresCheck

XpresCheck™ is a multi-state, airport-based wellness center specializing in Covid-19 testing. It offers PCR tests with results within 72 hours, and Rapid Molecular Covid tests with results while patients wait. Locations and appointment scheduling can be found with Hawaiʻi-specific information at https://xprescheck.com/hawaii.

These trusted testing partners will provide reports on a TTP Results Form that will include the state seal, the logo of the local lab, and a unique identifying number assigned by the lab to the individual test result. Travelers without a form from a trusted testing partner will be required to quarantine until the trusted partner provides the traveler with the TTP Results Form.

INTER-COUNTY PRE-TRAVEL TESTING PROGRAM

Inter-county passengers arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if they take an FDA-authorized Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) up to 72 hours prior to departure, and the traveler receives a negative result. If results are not received prior to arrival, the traveler will be required to self-quarantine until a negative test result is reported to the state Department of Health.

Inter-county travelers to Hawaiʻi County who wish to avoid the 14-day quarantine can follow this protocol or elect to get a post-arrival test from a trusted partner. This would require the traveler to remain in quarantine until the negative test is reported and verified.

Two new trusted testing partners have been added for inter-county travel:

Testing is available with the National Kidney Foundation of Hawaiʻi’s Consortium, through an agreement with the City and County of Honolulu, at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (test site is at the Diamond Head Tour Group area just past Baggage Claim 31) and the Hawaiian Monarch Hotel on the island of O‘ahu. Pre-register online at www.oahucitypass.lumisight.com or walk-in on site. The kits used are the “gold standard” FDA EUA PCR based mid-turbinate tests. Results are provided in 3-6 hours and are available for ages 5 and older at a cost of $125. Health insurance accepted subject to the policies of your insurer.

S&G Labs Hawai‘i LLC – Testing services are available throughout the state for walk-ups and appointments. All lab tests processed locally with 24- to 36-hour turn-around time. Kamaʻāina rates are available for travelers. Tests available for people aged 5 and older. Find more information, including locations and testing availability, or to schedule appointments, visit www.sglabshawaii/covid19.com or call 808-329-9675.

Additionally, inter-county passengers arriving in Hawaiʻi, Kauaʻi and Maui counties may bypass the mandatory 14-day quarantine if the test sample is taken within 72 hours of departure and processed by one of three local laboratories, regardless of where the sample was taken. The result must be reported on the TTP Results Form.

Clinical Labs of Hawai‘i – Testing available at many locations statewide (Oʻahu, Kauaʻi, Mauʻi, and Hawaiʻi Island). A lab order from a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaiʻi is necessary. Appointments required. For more detailed information, visit clinicallabs.com/covid.

Diagnostic Laboratory Services, Inc. (DLS) – Testing requires a lab order and collection by a licensed healthcare provider in the State of Hawaiʻi. Test results from DLS Guam also accepted. More information at dlslab.com/covid-collection.

S&G Labs Hawai‘i LLC – Testing services available throughout the state for walk-ups and appointments. All lab tests processed locally with 24- to 36-hour turn-around time. Kamaʻāina rates are available for travelers. Tests available for people aged 5 years and older. Find more information, including locations and testing availability, or to schedule appointments, visit www.sglabshawaii/covid19.com or call 808-329-9675.

The new TTP Results Form will include the state seal, the logo of the local lab, and a unique identifying number assigned to the individual test result.

Travelers must register and upload their test results to their Safe Travels Hawaiʻi account and inter-county travelers must have the test result with them upon arrival so airport screeners can review the result.

Those arriving in Kauaʻi and Maui counties who did not get tested by a trusted partner and do not have the TTP Results Form must quarantine for 14 days. Travelers arriving in Hawaiʻi County may obtain a post-arrival test.

Travelers must check with their healthcare provider to ensure that one of the three local labs listed will be used to process/report the test results.

Tests conducted in the state of Hawaiʻi may require an order by a licensed physician or healthcare provider. Contact the desired lab/pharmacy in advance to confirm requirements prior to scheduling tests.

The pre-travel testing program is one layer of the state’s comprehensive Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program that attempts to make every step of the travel process safer – from pre-arrival testing to post-arrival accommodations and experiences.

Those who do not choose to take a pre-travel test or who do not arrive with a negative test result from a trusted testing or travel partner will be subject to the existing 14-day quarantine. Travelers may seek an exemption from the county they are traveling to.

In the future, trusted testing and travel partners added to the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program will be uploaded to www.hawaiicovid19.com. The website also includes more information on inter-county pre-travel testing and the Safe Travels Hawaiʻi program.