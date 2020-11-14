November 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

November 14, 2020 Weather ForecastNovember 14, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated November 14, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before 11am. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waimea
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 70. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before 10am. High near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Sunday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Looking Ahead
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov