November 14, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 68. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before 11am. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. Light west southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers. High near 70. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 65. West northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Frequent showers, mainly before 10am. High near 81. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 65. Light west northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

