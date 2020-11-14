November 14, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 14, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 14, 2020, 7:00 AM HST (Updated November 14, 2020, 7:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to thigh high ENE short period wind swell with occasional waist high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds less than 5mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ESE short period wind swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with NNE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ENE 5-10mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com