Civil Defense Identifies 12 New COVID Cases Saturday

Civil Defense identified 12 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Saturday.

Ten people are currently hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 48 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported islandwide.

Hawai‘i Island has seen continued community transmission of the virus over recent weeks. Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawai‘i and in people under 40 years of age.

Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled. At county test sites, you do not need to be symptomatic to be tested and testing is free, but bring your medical card if you have one. No free, public testing is scheduled for Sunday.

Preventive policies of wearing face coverings, social distancing, and limiting gathering sizes remain in effect and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.