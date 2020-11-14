Big Island Weekly Road Closures: Nov. 14-20

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced road and lane closures for Nov. 14-20. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū

Single lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 51 and 54, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

HILO

Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 4 and 6, Lama Street and Li‘ili‘i Street, in the vicinity of Hilo on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

KUAKINI HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KONA

Single lane closure on Kuakini Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 118 and 120, Walua Road and Kuakini Highway, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTES 19/190)

HĀMĀKUA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 44 and 46, Kalopa Lower Road and Plumeria Street, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 190) in both directions between mile markers 28 and 31, Hawai‘i Belt Road and Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 62 and 65, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKAKA FALLS ROAD (ROUTE 220)

NORTH HILO

Single lane closure on Akaka Falls Road (Route 220) in both directions between mile markers 2 and 3, Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.

KOHALA MOUNTAIN ROAD/HAWĪ ROAD (ROUTE 250)

KOHALA

Single lane closure on Kohala Mountain Road (Route 250) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 11, on Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).