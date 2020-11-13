Water Main Break Reported in South Hilo

Hawai‘i County crews are working to repair a water main break in South Hilo.

All water customers in the upper Ainaola Drive area are being asked to conserve water until service is restored. The affected areas include Māla‘ai Road, Alawena Street, Ainaloa Drive, Ainaloa Place and Kālona Street.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Department of Water Supply advises that customers in that area may experience no water or low water pressure while crews work to repair the water main.

Repairs are expected to be completed late tonight. Updates will be issued as necessary and may be viewed at www.hawaiidws.org.

For assistance, call 808-961-8050 or 808-961-8790 during normal business hours, 808-961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email [email protected]