November 13, 2020 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 83. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 1pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Light south wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 1am. Cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 65. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a northeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with a northeast wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 49 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers. High near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 50. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Very windy, with an east northeast wind 30 to 32 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Windy, with an east northeast wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Occasional showers. Low around 64. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 63. West northwest wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind 7 to 10 mph.

