Free COVID Testing Sites on Big Island Through Nov. 16

Free COVID Testing Sites on Big Island Through Nov. 16November 13, 2020, 6:30 AM HST (Updated November 12, 2020, 5:17 PM)
Coronavirus testing on the Big Island is continuing, as community spread remains present, particularly in the Kailua-Kona corridor.
Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on the following schedule through Nov. 16, 2020.
Friday, Nov. 13:
- Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon
Saturday, Nov. 14:
- West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Kona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monday, Nov. 16
- Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon
No insurance is necessary to be tested, but those requesting a test are asked to bring insurance cards if they have one. No co-pay will be required of individuals being tested.
Be sure to wear a face-covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.