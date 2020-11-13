Free COVID Testing Sites on Big Island Through Nov. 16

Coronavirus testing on the Big Island is continuing, as community spread remains present, particularly in the Kailua-Kona corridor.

Free drive-through COVID-19 testing will be provided on the following schedule through Nov. 16, 2020.

Friday, Nov. 13:

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

Saturday, Nov. 14:

West Hawai‘i Civic Center, Kona, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Civic Auditorium, Hilo, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Monday, Nov. 16

Keauhou Shopping Center, 9 a.m. to noon

No insurance is necessary to be tested, but those requesting a test are asked to bring insurance cards if they have one. No co-pay will be required of individuals being tested.

Be sure to wear a face-covering at all times and observe social distancing. For further information, call Civil Defense at 808-935-0031.