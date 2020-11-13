DOH Reports 110 New COVID Cases Statewide

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 110 new cases of coronavirus Friday, raising the statewide total to 16,412 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.

There have been 1,414 cases reported over the course of 14 days.

Eight new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

SPONSORED VIDEO

Honolulu: 14,172

Hawai‘i: 1,459

Maui: 443

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 77

Moloka‘i: 17

Out-of-State: 138

A total of 1,194 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 222 people have died.