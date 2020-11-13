8 New COVID Cases Reported on the Big Island

Eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported on the Big Island today.

According to Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency, 10 people are hospitalized and 48 people have died as a result of the virus. Officials say Hawaii Island continues to see community-transmitted cases of Coronavirus.

The Department of Health data indicates that the new cases are concentrated in West Hawai‘i in people under 40 years old. Due to this data, increased testing, especially in the Kona area, is being scheduled.

At county test sites, individuals do not need to be symptomatic to be tested. Testing is free, however, residents are asked to bring their medical card if they have one.

“This increase of coronavirus cases is of great concern and demonstrates the critical need for you to follow the preventive policies of face coverings, distancing and gatherings,” Civil Defense stated. “The community needs your help.”

Preventive policies are mandated and the Hawai‘i Police Department will continue the enforcement of these policies.

Two drive-through testing clinics are scheduled on Saturday — one in North Kona at the West Hawaii Civic Center and the other in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium, both running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.