Warning Siren Blares Erroneously in HPP

A siren mistakenly went off in Hawaiian Paradise Park on Thursday afternoon.

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense announced shortly after that there is no emergency issued for the area, and that the sounding of the siren was an error.

The warning siren in question is located on Maku‘u Drive in Hawaiian Paradise Park. A maintenance crew will run a diagnostic check on the siren to determine why it sounded. No answers were immediately available as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Again, Civil Defense has assured all of the Big Island, and specifically Hawaiian Paradise Park, that there is no emergency situation.