Waimea CVS/Longs Pharmacy to Offer Curbside COVID Testing

Nine CVS/Longs Pharmacy locations in Hawai‘i will provide swab-and-send COVID-19 curbside testing starting Nov. 13. The only location on the Big Island that will offer this service will be in Waimea, located at 65-1271 Kawaihae Road.

The tests provided will be the self-administered, COVID-19 PCR tests. They are available at no charge to individuals who meet Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing criteria. The COVID-19 tests are no cost to patients with insurance. For those who do not have insurance, the test is covered through a federally funded program by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Currently, most test results from specimens collected at CVS/Longs Pharmacy test sites will be available within two to three days.

Testing is available for eligible patients age 10 and older. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com to schedule an appointment. A parent or legal guardian must complete the online registration for all minor patients, and patients 10 to 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian when they come to be tested.

When arriving for testing, patients are asked to follow signage or the instructions of the staff onsite. Patients will be provided with a test kit and given instructions, and a CVS/Longs Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process.

Overall, CVS Health has administered more than five million COVID-19 tests since March.

A complete list of CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 test sites can be found here.