Waikoloa Beach Golf Course to Reopen

The Waikoloa Beach Course will reopen to Big Island golfers next week. The Waikoloa Kings’ Course will remain closed for the time being.

Closed to play for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the course will readmit in-state and out-of-state golfers beginning Nov. 17, 2020. Tee times will be available via email at [email protected] or online.

As an outdoor endeavor providing exercise and offering an ability to naturally socially distance in ways many other activities can’t, golf was one of the earliest activities reinstated following the mandatory statewide lockdown. However, Waikoloa’s resort courses were not among those that reopened for play during the summer of 2020.

Under the guidelines of social distancing, some standards and procedures will be different beginning with the reopening and moving forward indefinitely. There are as follows: