Waikoloa Beach Golf Course to Reopen

Waikoloa Beach Golf Course to ReopenNovember 12, 2020, 6:48 AM HST (Updated November 12, 2020, 6:48 AM)
The Waikoloa Beach Course will reopen to Big Island golfers next week. The Waikoloa Kings’ Course will remain closed for the time being.
Closed to play for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, the course will readmit in-state and out-of-state golfers beginning Nov. 17, 2020. Tee times will be available via email at [email protected] or online.
As an outdoor endeavor providing exercise and offering an ability to naturally socially distance in ways many other activities can’t, golf was one of the earliest activities reinstated following the mandatory statewide lockdown. However, Waikoloa’s resort courses were not among those that reopened for play during the summer of 2020.
Under the guidelines of social distancing, some standards and procedures will be different beginning with the reopening and moving forward indefinitely. There are as follows:
- There will be limited access to the golf shop and restrooms.
- All guests will be required to use a facemask while in and around the clubhouse area.
- All golfers must maintain proper social distancing at all times.
- If a golf cart is shared by two riders from different households, both riders must wear a face covering while in the cart. The driver or operator must remain in control of the cart throughout the round or until sanitized for the next operator. Golf carts’ high touchpoints are sanitized both pre- and post-round.
- Single carts are available for golfers upon request or availability.
- Golfers may not touch the flagsticks. Bunker rakes have been removed.
- Golf shuttle service will not be available.
- Showers will not be available.
- Guests will be expected to handle their own golf clubs.
- Golf club storage is not available.
- Rental clubs are available.
- The driving range will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily and limited to 10 people at one time
- The golf shop hours are 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- No beverage cart service is available at this time. Outside alcohol is not permitted.
- The Mai Grille will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.