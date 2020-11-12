State Identifies 97 New COVID Cases Thursday

The Hawai‘i Department of Health reported 97 new cases of coronavirus Thursday, raising the statewide total to 16,302 since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported.

The statewide average over the last two weeks is 101 new cases of the virus per day, with a test positivity rate of 2.3%.

Fifteen new cases were identified on the Big Island, according to DOH statistics. The state’s virus tracker, which maps active cases by district across all islands, can be accessed here.

The county-by-county case count is as follows:

Honolulu: 14,080

Hawai‘i: 1,451

Maui: 442

Lana‘i: 106

Kaua‘i: 75

Moloka‘i: 17

Out-of-State: 131

A total of 1,187 individuals have been hospitalized as a result of COVID-19 infection, while at least 222 people have died.