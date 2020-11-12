November 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

November 12, 2020 Surf ForecastNovember 12, 2020, 4:02 PM HST (Updated November 12, 2020, 4:02 PM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
North East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.