November 12, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
November 12, 2020, 4:02 PM HST (Updated November 12, 2020, 4:02 PM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE short period wind swell in the morning builds to waist to stomach high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture with SSE winds 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high E short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NE winds 10-15mph.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

