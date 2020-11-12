Hilton Waikoloa Village to Reopen Friday

After temporarily closing down in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Hilton Waikoloa Village will reopen to guests beginning Friday, Nov. 13, 2020.

“We are happy to reopen our doors and be welcoming both our guests and team members back to our hotel,” said David Givens, general manager of Hilton Waikoloa Village. “Our iconic resort has been enhanced by Hilton CleanStay and EventReady standards to provide peace-of-mind for leisure and”group customers.”

Hilton Waikoloa Village, situated on the Kohala coast, spans 62 acres of oceanfront property, is the most expansive of any resort on the Island of Hawai‘i. Outdoor spaces including winding garden walkways, meandering pools and waterways, and lush outdoor areas, allow the opportunity to experience the beauty of Hawai‘i and maintain social distancing simultaneously.

A series of expansive pools and waterfront beach access to calm ocean waters allow for activities of all kinds, including snorkeling, kayaking, and paddle-boarding.

Starting on Nov. 22, Hilton Waikoloa Village’s “Legends of Hawai‘i Luau – Our Big Island Story” will relaunch with additional safety protocols. Guests will be treated to the song, dance, and cuisine of Hawai‘i and Polynesia in a COVID-safe environment, and those visiting over the holiday can look forward to a special Thanksgiving edition of the luau on Nov. 26.

Nui Italian will be open nightly from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. featuring specialties like pizza and various pastas. The public is invited to attend the luau and dine in the evening at Nui Italian. Reservations are required to enter the resort and can be made at www.HiltonWaikoloaVillage.com.

Hilton Waikoloa Village is situated within the Waikoloa Beach Resort, which offers a diverse selection of shops and dining at Queen’s Marketplace, the King’s Shops, and multiple golf courses.

Additional hotel features and amenities include:

CLEANLINESS AND DISINFECTION

Hilton CleanStay with Lysol protection delivers an industry-leading standard of cleanliness and disinfection in Hilton properties across the world. Elevated processes and team member training have been developed with RB, maker of Lysol and Dettol, to help Hilton Waikoloa Village guests enjoy an even cleaner and safer stay from check-in to check-out. Standards for Hilton CleanStay include a Hilton CleanStay Room Seal to indicate that a room has not been accessed since being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected, “knock and go” dropped-off room service, and flexible housekeeping options.

CONTACTLESS CHECK-IN

Guests who desire a contactless arrival experience can check-in, choose their room, unlock their door with a Digital Key, and check-out using their mobile devices through the free Hilton Honors mobile app. For a traditional check-in, physical distancing measures will be in place directing guests on how to move through the in-person check-in and check-out process in a safe way.

MEETINGS & EVENTS

Hilton Waikoloa Village is committed to creating event experiences that are clean, flexible, safe, and socially responsible. Hilton EventReady with CleanStay provides curated solutions with creative food and beverage, thoughtful technology resources, elevated standards and practices with redesigned spaces for physical distancing, and reimagined ways to meet and gather to create a safe and comfortable environment for event planners and their attendees.

AMENITIES

Guests can explore Hawaii’s vibrant culture through programming including classes for learning hula, playing the ukulele, and making flower leis. Rejuvenating outdoor exercise classes are also available, as well as the resort’s brand-new stand-up paddleboard yoga classes, which are conducted in the lagoon.

Hilton Waikoloa Village is located at 69-425 Waikoloa Beach Drive, Waikoloa, Hawai‘i, 96738. For more information, or to make a reservation, travelers may visit www.HiltonWaikoloaVillage.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.