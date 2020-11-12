Construction Waste Now Disposable at E. Hawaiʻi Sort Station

The East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station will now accept construction and demolition waste for disposal.

Disposal loads must, however, meet the following conditions:

A maximum of five cubic yards per load will be accepted (a five-cubic-yard load will fit in a standard size pickup truck with an eight-foot long bed filled to the top of the cab).

No item shall exceed four feet in any dimension or weigh more than 50 pounds.

No rocks, concrete, or grading and grubbing materials will be accepted.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Construction and demolition (C&D) waste and/or grading and grubbing (G&G) materials are accepted at the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill located at 71-1111 Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway six days per week (Monday through Saturday) from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

If you are disposing of more than 50 cubic yards of C&D and/or G&G waste per day, notify the West Hawaiʻi scale house for scheduling at 808-886-8059 at least 24 hours prior to disposal.

Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division office, at 808-961-8270.