Construction Waste Now Disposable at E. Hawaiʻi Sort Station

Construction Waste Now Disposable at E. Hawaiʻi Sort StationNovember 12, 2020, 11:33 AM HST (Updated November 12, 2020, 11:33 AM)
The East Hawaiʻi Regional Sort Station will now accept construction and demolition waste for disposal.
Disposal loads must, however, meet the following conditions:
- A maximum of five cubic yards per load will be accepted (a five-cubic-yard load will fit in a standard size pickup truck with an eight-foot long bed filled to the top of the cab).
- No item shall exceed four feet in any dimension or weigh more than 50 pounds.
- No rocks, concrete, or grading and grubbing materials will be accepted.
Construction and demolition (C&D) waste and/or grading and grubbing (G&G) materials are accepted at the West Hawaiʻi Sanitary Landfill located at 71-1111 Queen Kaʻahumanu Highway six days per week (Monday through Saturday) from 7:00 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
If you are disposing of more than 50 cubic yards of C&D and/or G&G waste per day, notify the West Hawaiʻi scale house for scheduling at 808-886-8059 at least 24 hours prior to disposal.
Visit www.hawaiizerowaste.org for information and locations, or call the Department of Environmental Management, Solid Waste Division office, at 808-961-8270.