Civil Defense Identifies 15 More COVID Cases on Big Island

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported 15 new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island Thursday, following 23 the day before.

A total of 12 individuals remain hospitalized islandwide as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 48 deaths on the Big Island have been linked to the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic.

Hawai‘i Island continues to be subject to a prolonged surge, which has persisted over recent weeks. Most cases are not related to travel, which indicates community spread. Hawai‘i Department of Health data indicates the vast majority of new cases are occurring in the West Hawai‘i corridor among people between the ages of 1 and 40 years old.

Due to this data, the county is increasing testing islandwide, particularly in the Kailua-Kona area. Testing is free at all county test sites, and those who have a medical insurance card are asked to bring it with them. You do not need to be symptomatic to be tested, and all who arrive will receive a test.

A district test, which is open to the public, is scheduled in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center on Friday morning. An ‘ohana food service is also scheduled in South Kohala at the Kamakoa Nui Skate Park.

Preventive policies of wearing face coverings in public, practicing social distancing, and limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer remain in effect. The Hawai‘i Police Department will continue to enforce policies.