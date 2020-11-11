HPD Seeks Juvenile Runaway

Big Island authorities are searching for Camden Dufer, a 17-year-old female who has been reported as a runaway.

Dufer left the Salvation Army Interim Home in Kailua-Kona on Oct. 12, 2020, at approximately 5:10 p.m., and has not returned home, according to a police press release. She was last seen heading West on Kalani Street toward Kuakini Highway. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 127 pounds with long blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, red jacket, and yellow/white shorts. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Kona Patrol Officer Justin Uresti at (808) 326-4646 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.