HPD Seeks Juvenile Runaway

By Big Island Now
November 11, 2020, 3:39 PM HST (Updated November 11, 2020, 3:39 PM)
×

Camden Dufer

Big Island authorities are searching for Camden Dufer, a 17-year-old female who has been reported as a runaway.

Dufer left the Salvation Army Interim Home in Kailua-Kona on Oct. 12, 2020, at approximately 5:10 p.m., and has not returned home, according to a police press release. She was last seen heading West on Kalani Street toward Kuakini Highway. She is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 127 pounds with long blonde hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, red jacket, and yellow/white shorts. Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact Kona Patrol Officer Justin Uresti at (808) 326-4646 or the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808)-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments