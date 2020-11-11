2-Car Crash in Hilo Leaves 1 Person Dead

One man is dead after a two-car crash this morning in Hilo, authorities confirmed.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department issued an alert indicating a crash occurred at the intersection of Komohana and Kukuau Streets. The area was closed for several hours and reopened at about 8:05 a.m.

Officials are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.