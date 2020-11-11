2-Car Crash in Hilo Leaves 1 Person Dead

By Tiffany DeMasters
November 11, 2020, 8:41 AM HST (Updated November 11, 2020, 8:41 AM)
×

One man is dead after a two-car crash this morning in Hilo, authorities confirmed.

At approximately 5:35 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department issued an alert indicating a crash occurred at the intersection of Komohana and Kukuau Streets. The area was closed for several hours and reopened at about 8:05 a.m.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Officials are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments