2-Car Crash in Hilo Leaves 1 Person Dead

2-Car Crash in Hilo Leaves 1 Person DeadNovember 11, 2020, 8:41 AM HST (Updated November 11, 2020, 8:41 AM)
‹
›×
One man is dead after a two-car crash this morning in Hilo, authorities confirmed.
At approximately 5:35 a.m., Hawai‘i Police Department issued an alert indicating a crash occurred at the intersection of Komohana and Kukuau Streets. The area was closed for several hours and reopened at about 8:05 a.m.
SPONSORED VIDEO
Officials are working to identify the victim and notify next of kin.
More information will be provided as it becomes available.