Pattern of COVID Infections Emerge on Leeward Side of Big Island

Hawai‘i County Civil Defense reported four new cases of coronavirus on the Big Island for the second consecutive day, at least briefly reversing a recent trend of increasing positive test results, particularly in West Hawai‘i.

Ten individuals are currently hospitalized on the Big Island as a result of COVID-19 infection, while 48 deaths have been reported county-wide since the pandemic began.

As noted above, Hawai‘i Island has witnessed a spike in COVID cases over the last several days. Most of these positive test results were not related to travel, indicating instead the presence of community spread. Data from the state Department of Health demonstrates the majority of those now being infected on the Big Island are between 1-year and 40-years-old, and are based in West Hawai‘i.

Due to this data, Civil Defense is increasing testing islandwide, particularly in Kailua-Kona. Two district tests are scheduled for Wednesday. The first is in North Kona at the Keauhou Shopping Center, while the second is in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium. An ‘ohana food service is scheduled in Hilo at the Afook-Chinen Auditorium, as well.

Preventive policies of wearing face coverings in public, practicing social distancing, and limiting social gatherings to 10 people or fewer remain in place and will be enforced by the Hawai‘i Police Department.