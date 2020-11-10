November 10, 2020 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued November 10 at 3:09AM HST until November 12 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers, mainly before 1pm. High near 82. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 67. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy, with a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Windy, with an east wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 69. Windy, with an east wind around 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 51. Very windy, with an east wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers. High near 79. North northeast wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers. Low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 19 mph increasing to 19 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east wind 21 to 26 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Veterans Day: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 21 to 26 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead