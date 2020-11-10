Kurtistown Man Found in Stolen Car Faces Drug, Traffic Offenses

By Big Island Now
November 10, 2020, 2:59 PM HST (Updated November 10, 2020, 2:59 PM)
Dominick Gonzado

A Kurtistown man is facing drug and traffic-related offenses after being found sleeping in a stolen vehicle over the weekend.

Dominick Gavin Paul Gonzado, 26, was taken into custody on Nov. 7 after Hawaii Police Department’s Puna Patrol officers discovered him sleeping in a running car on the shoulder of 31st Avenue in Hawaiian Paradise Park shortly after 1:30 a.m.

According to HPD, the headlights of the car were on and Gonzado was reportedly asleep in the driver’s seat with the vehicle in gear. Officers determined the 26-year-old had an outstanding warrant and the vehicle had been reported stolen in late October.

After Gonzado was arrested, police say, they found him to be in possession of a glass smoking pipe with residue.

Gonzado was charged with unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle (UCPV), operating a vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, driving without a valid driver’s license, and third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $22,000.

Unable to post bail, Gonzado remained in police custody pending his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Monday afternoon, where he was granted supervised release.

