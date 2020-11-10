HPD Looking For Runaway Teen

By Big Island Now
November 10, 2020, 9:43 AM HST (Updated November 10, 2020, 9:43 AM)
Tyra Dalija-Airinios

Big Island authorities are searching for Tyra Dalija-Airinios.

The 14-year-old reportedly ran away from her Pāhoa home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m. and has been absent ever since.

She is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 100 pounds, with black shoulder-length hair, and brown eyes. She has a one-inch scar on her right temple and was last seen wearing ripped blue jeans and a jean jacket.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to contact the department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or Puna Patrol Officer Michael Sailer at (808) 965-2716.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island-wide Crime Stoppers number at (808) 961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record calls or subscribe to any Caller ID service. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

