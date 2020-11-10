Honoka‘a Fatal Fire Not Suspicious at This Time, Police Say

By Tiffany DeMasters
November 10, 2020, 8:32 PM HST (Updated November 10, 2020, 8:39 PM)
A body found after a structure fire in Honoka‘a on Tuesday is believed to be that of an adult male.

Hawai‘i Fire Department was called out to a blaze at a trailer-type structure, located on the 44-2400 block of Kalaniai Road, at 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a 300-square-foot structure fully engulfed.

The victim was discovered after the flames were doused. Hawai‘i Police Department Lt. Rio Amon-Wilkins said the body was found in the middle of the room.

“We’re still investigating, but there’s nothing suspicious that stands out at this time,” Amon-Wilkins said of the fatality.

It is unknown what caused the fire. Amon-Wilkins said fire inspectors were going to rule the blaze as undetermined.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday to determine the exact cause of death. While they do have potential identification of the victim, Amon-Wilkins said a positive ID could take months as a DNA swabbing sample will be needed from a family member to confirm the victim’s identity.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call Detective Grant Todd at 808-961-2381 or email [email protected] or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.

Tiffany DeMasters
Tiffany DeMasters is a reporter for Big Island Now. Tiffany worked as the cops and courts reporter for West Hawaii Today from 2017 to 2019. She also contributed stories to Ke Ola Magazine and Honolulu Civil Beat. Tiffany is an award-winning journalist, receiving recognition from the Utah-Idaho-Spokane Associated Press and Society of Professional Journalists. Tiffany grew up on the Big Island and is passionate about telling the community’s stories.

