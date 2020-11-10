High Surf Advisory in Effect till Thursday Afternoon

A high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for east- and north-facing shores in Hilo and Hāmākua Districts. Surf height is expected to be six to nine feet. There are no beach closures at this time, however, closures may occur without notice.

Beachgoers can expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming more difficult and dangerous.

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and bodyboarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

Property owners that may be impacted by high surf, are asked to take the time now to secure their property. Boat owners should secure vessels before impacts occur.