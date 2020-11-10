1 Fatality Reported After Honoka‘a Structure Fire

One person is dead after a structure fire in Honoka‘a on Tuesday.

Hawai‘i Fire Department first received the report of the blaze, located on the 44-2400 block of Kalaniai Road, at 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, crews found a 300-square-foot structure fully engulfed.

After the fire was extinguished and overhauled and the scene was turned over to Hawai‘i Police Department. The incident is under investigation.

Fire officials didn’t provide any additional details regarding the fatality. More information will be provided as it becomes available.