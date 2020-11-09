Jobs Available With State Senate

The 2021 Hawai‘i Legislative session will arrive with job opportunities.

The State Senate is now accepting job applications. Session jobs are temporary and require between a four- and six-month commitment, depending on the position. Most will begin on Jan. 4, 2021, and end on the last day of the legislative session.

Senate employees working 20 hours or more per week are eligible for health insurance through the Hawai‘i Employer-Union Health Benefits Trust Fund.

Applicants interested should visit the Senate Jobs page online for more details. To apply, send a cover letter, position reference number, and resume to [email protected].