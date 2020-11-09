Housing Aid Coming to Hawai‘i Renters

Hawai‘i will receive approximately $1.8 million in federal funding to support the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program. These funds will help support rental assistance programs for current voucher holders who lost their job or saw a significant reduction in income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For those who have lost jobs or had hours cut, this federal money will help make rent,” said US Sen. Brian Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “While we keep working to bring back more federal relief, this new money will be a big help.”

The HCV program helps low-income families, the elderly, and the disabled afford decent, safe, and sanitary housing in the private market. Approximately 13,000 households rely on section 8 housing in Hawai‘i.

Before the pandemic, HCV voucher holders were required to pay 30% of their income toward rent, and the voucher covered the difference. Under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, tenants affected by the pandemic can pay less than 30% toward rent and this new funding for the HCV program new funding will offset the difference.

The Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority will receive a $1,030,609 grant, and the County of Maui will receive a $789,655 grant.